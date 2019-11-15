Man City consider Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu

Jonny Evans is being looked at by Manchester City

Leicester duo Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu are among a number of centre-back options being considered by Manchester City, Sky Sports News understands.

The pair have been superb for the Foxes during an impeccable start to the season under Brendan Rodgers that has put them second in the Premier League table after 12 games.

City are fourth - a point behind Leicester and nine behind league-leaders Liverpool - after having injury problems at centre-back and failing to sign a replacement for Vincent Kompany in the summer.

Caglar Soyuncu has been a revelation at centre-back since the sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United

Boss Pep Guardiola wanted Harry Maguire from Leicester, but joined Manchester United - and now City are monitoring those who have stepped up in the England defender's absence at the King Power.

However, Guardiola has previously insisted the club will not buy a new centre-half in the January transfer window, despite having to play midfielder Fernandinho in place of the injured Aymeric Laporte.

City wanted to sign Evans from West Brom in 2017 but had a number of bids rejected before he eventually signed for Leicester a year later for just £3.5m, after City went out and bought Laporte in January 2018.

The Northern Ireland international Evans has made 42 appearances for the Foxes since and started all 12 of Leicester's Premier League games this season alongside Soyuncu.