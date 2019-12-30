Manchester City and the January transfer window

Will Man City look to sign Jonny Evans?

What has the manager said?

In early December, Pep Guardiola ruled out Manchester City signing any new players in the January transfer window, saying he "doesn't want" any arrivals.

"We cannot do it in summer, we cannot do it in January," Guardiola said. "I don't want any players in January

"When an incredible opportunity comes in January for the next four or five or six years, maybe we can think about it. But that is not possible. Normally the players we think could be interesting, [clubs] are not going to sell them.

"We could not sign a centre-back [in the summer]. We decided to adapt Fernandinho in this position and that's all. Sometimes the club wants to try to do the best but sometimes we cannot. We have to adapt with the players that we have."

He reiterated that line after Manchester City's defeat at Wolves on December 27.

What did Manchester City do in the summer?

Rodri signed for Man City in the summer

Man City splashed out on two players in the summer, signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid (£62.5m) and Joao Cancelo from Juventus (£60m). They also re-signed Angelino from PSV Eindhoven for £5.3m and Scott Carson joined on loan from Derby.

They made £34.1m from the sale of Danilo to Juventus and Douglas Luiz was sold to Aston Villa for £15m. Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph also left while Patrick Roberts and Jack Harrison were among the loanees.

Who have they been linked with?

Soyuncu is another name Man City are linked to

Jonny Evans, Leicester [Sky Sports News]; Caglar Soyuncu, Leicester [Sky Sports News]; Nathan Ake, Bournemouth [Sky Sports News]; Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain [The Sun]; Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund [The Sun]; Roberto Piccoli, Atalanta [Calciomercato]; Samuel Umtiti, Barcelona [L'Equipe]; Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan [Calciomercato]; Sandro Tonali, Brescia [Gazzetta dello Sport]; Juan Larios, Barcelona [Daily Star]; Mohamed Ihattaren, PSV [ESPN].

Who could depart?

Could David Silva be heading for Japan?

David Silva, Vissel Kobe [El Chringuito]; Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich [Manchester Evening News]; Joao Cancelo, Valencia [AS].

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom...

"City are looking for a central defender, but the real question is whether they would be prepared to get involved in the January market they work so hard to avoid.

"The search for a replacement for Vincent Kompany has been ongoing since the summer and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake is one of their targets along with the Leicester pair Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.

"With every month that passes it looks more and more likely that Leroy Sane is going to be sold before his contract expires in 18 months' time. Bayern Munich have been confident for a long time but it remains to be seen whether they look to secure a deal in January or next summer."

