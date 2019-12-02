Manchester City: Roberto Mancini refuses to rule old club out of Premier League title race

0:24 Roberto Mancini: Too long left to rule Manchester City out Roberto Mancini: Too long left to rule Manchester City out

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has refused to rule his old team out of the Premier League title race despite falling 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

City were held to a 2-2 draw at Newcastle in the early kick-off on Saturday, allowing Liverpool to extend their lead over Pep Guardiola's side with a win over Brighton later in the day.

Jurgen Klopp's team sit eight points ahead of second-placed Leicester and remain unbeaten domestically this season.

Roberto Mancini won the Premier League with Manchester City

But Italy boss Mancini, who led City to a Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at the Etihad, says his former club cannot be discounted from the title race after watching them claw back a seven-point deficit to Liverpool last season.

"I think that Liverpool in the last two years are a strong team," he told Sky Sports News. "But I remember last year in November and December Manchester City were seven points behind Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are adrift in the title race

"The Premier League is a very difficult championship. There is too long [to go]."

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.