Manchester City will not discuss new Fernandinho contract until next summer - when deal expires

Manchester City will not discuss a possible new contract for Fernandinho until the end of the season, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The 34-year-old Brazil midfielder, who has been deployed as a centre-back this season, sees his current deal expire in June 2020.

Man City vs Man Utd Live on

Guardiola says the club will assess those players out of contract when the season is over, with David Silva and Claudio Bravo's deals also coming to an end, but Silva confirmed in the summer he is leaving the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola has deployed Fernandinho as a centre-back this season

"There will be a need to regenerate. David has confirmed he is leaving. Fernandinho doesn't know, but its normal when players reach this age and stage in their lives," Guardiola said. "Of course we have to replace them [if they leave].

"I think at the end of the season we are going to decide all the situations; the players finishing contracts, the players for contracts, what we have to do, what we believe is the best for the club, for the organisation next season.

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Newcastle and Manchester City in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Newcastle and Manchester City in the Premier League

"[If they leave] we don't have to rebuild too much. Three players is not rebuilding a team. That's bringing in seven players, like we did in the second season when seven finished their contracts. Three players is just substituting some positions."

Guardiola once again ruled out City signing any new players in the upcoming January transfer window - including a centre-back, after they lost out on Harry Maguire to Manchester United last summer.

Guardiola says the squad does not miss Vincent Kompany and they will not look to replace him until the summer

"I don't want any players in January," the Spaniard said. "We cannot do it in summer, we cannot do it in January.

"When an incredible opportunity comes in January for the next four or five or six years, maybe we can think about it. But that is not possible. Normally the players we think could be interesting, [clubs] are not going to sell them.

0:33 Guardiola praises the progress made at Leicester since Brendan Rodgers was appointed as manager earlier this year Guardiola praises the progress made at Leicester since Brendan Rodgers was appointed as manager earlier this year

"We could not sign a centre-back [in the summer]. We decided to adapt Fernandinho In this position and that's all. Sometimes the club wants to try to do the best but sometimes we cannot. We have to adapt with the players that we have.

"Vincent decided to go to Belgium. We have another alternative in other players and I'm thinking about that. No [we don't miss him], the group is extraordinary. They are incredible. They take of themselves perfectly, have an incredible unit.

"Vincent is and was and will be an important player and person for this club. But he decided to go to Belgium and we have other incredible players to try to do the job they have to do."

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.