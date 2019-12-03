Burnley vs Manchester City preview

Pep Guardiola has praised Fernandinho's performances in defence

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Team news

Burnley look set to be without defender Charlie Taylor against Manchester City. The left-back sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's defeat to Crystal Palace and while Sean Dyche is hopeful it is not too serious, Taylor's involvement against the champions looks unlikely.

Erik Pieters, who replaced Taylor, picked up a knock late on in the same game but Dyche is optimistic the Dutchman will shake it off in time.

Ashley Westwood is a doubt with a groin problem, while fellow midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson is recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up on duty with Iceland.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will make one enforced change with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan suspended after accumulating five bookings this season.

Striker Sergio Aguero missed the 2-2 draw against Newcastle and is sidelined for the trip to Turf Moor, as well as Saturday's Manchester derby, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Guardiola is likely to stick in defence, explaining his central pairing of Fernandinho and John Stones, with Nicolas Otamendi on the bench. "I like Fernandinho playing in that position," Guardiola said. "Right now that is where he plays."

How to follow

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog.

Opta stats

Burnley have won just one of their 10 Premier League meetings with Manchester City (D3 L6), beating them 1-0 at Turf Moor in March 2015.

None of Burnley's last 14 Premier League home games have ended in a draw, with the Clarets winning seven and losing seven.

Manchester City are winless in their last two Premier League away games (1-3 vs Liverpool and 2-2 vs Newcastle). Only once under Pep Guardiola have they gone three without a win on the road (February 2018), with the third game in this run coming at Burnley and including a loss at Liverpool.

City have conceded at least two goals in their last two away league games - they've not conceded 2+ goals in three consecutive away games since a run of four in April 2011.

Since Burnley were last promoted to the Premier League in 2016, City have won five league games against them - the injured Sergio Aguero scored what proved to the winning goal in all five of those games.

Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Manchester City player this season (13 - 4 goals, 9 assists). The Belgian is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2015.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

It's the Premier League and the title race is far from over for Manchester City. Liverpool are not dynamic and we know what the festive season can do to a team. They don't need to be beaten but in three games you can drop six points - it is what happens in this league.

Manchester City will not have given up hope yet. Like Liverpool, they are not playing well. Gabriel Jesus is a different player to Sergio Aguero. Bernardo and David Silva have gone quiet but Kevin De Bruyne is bringing them through at the moment. Pep Guardiola is worried about the defence and so he should be.

We know how tough it is going to Burnley. The front two are a real handful, although it doesn't sound as though it was too good at the weekend. Burnley will have a go at City though as their defence is frail, but Guardiola's side will be hard to stop on the counter-attack. The defeat to Crystal Palace doesn't help Burnley so will they risk going forwards? City will pick them off eventually.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

