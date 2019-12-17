Pep Guardiola confirms Mikel Arteta to travel with Man City to Oxford amid Arsenal talks

0:48 Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta will travel with the Manchester City squad for their trip to Oxford Pep Guardiola says Mikel Arteta will travel with the Manchester City squad for their trip to Oxford

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his assistant Mikel Arteta is in talks with Arsenal but will still travel to Oxford on Wednesday night for their Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Guardiola's assistant Arteta has taken part in City's training session on Tuesday and will be among the coaching staff.

Guardiola said: "He's an incredible person, work ethic, and that's why he's with us. He is talking with Arsenal so I don't know what's going to happen.

"Now it happens with Mikel that teams want him. He knows exactly what we would like but at the end the decision is personal."

Sky Sports News understands talks have reached a "sensitive stage" and Arteta is yet to decide where his future lies despite more than 24 hours of discussions with Arsenal.

When asked if he knew about Arteta's meeting with Arsenal officials in the early hours of Monday morning, Guardiola replied: "Yes, I knew it.

"He's an adult, he knows exactly what he has to do. He was incredibly transparent and honest with me."

"He is part of our group and he stays here. When we have any new news, I will know it and you will know it.

"Now he's here and tomorrow he will travel with us. He trained today, he will prepare the training session before the game."