Manchester City will relish facing Real Madrid in Champions League, says Txiki Begiristain

Manchester City will relish the prospect of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, according to director of football Txiki Begiristain.

City were drawn against Real on Monday with Pep Guardiola's side travelling to the Bernabeu for the first leg on February 26 before Real return to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg on March 17.

Real are the most successful side in Champions League history, having won the competition 13 times.

They also got the better of City in the 2015/16 semi-finals, with Madrid winning 1-0 on aggregate on their way to the title.

"Real Madrid are a top side, no doubt so it's a difficult draw as Madrid have won this competition 13 times so they are the best in the history of the competition," said Begiristain.

"Though they were second in the group we know their history in this competition, but if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

"The best way to start that is with Real Madrid. It's always a pleasure to go and play against Real Madrid and also to play in the Bernabeu.

"We are happy to go there, and we know what we will face.

"They also know us, they know our manager, but it is a real pleasure to go there."

Before that City have over two months to concentrate on closing the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

They also have a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Oxford United to look forward to, and a home third-round FA Cup tie against Port Vale in the New Year.

Begiristain is hoping they will be fighting on all four fronts when the Champions League knock-out stage comes around and that the squad will be back to full strength.

"We always have chances," added Begiristain. "We have a top side, we have to try to get players fit and back for February.

"And I think we will have our chances to beat Real Madrid. We also have to keep connected to all the competitions.

"If we are connected to all competitions then we have a chance to win one."