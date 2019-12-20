Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola not surprised by 'fantastic' Leicester

0:33 Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Leicester's 'fantastic' form in the Premier League this season Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Leicester's 'fantastic' form in the Premier League this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Leicester's "fantastic" form in the Premier League and always believed they would challenge for the top four this season.

City welcome high-flying Leicester to the Etihad on Saturday evening - live on Sky Sports - in a match which pits third against second in the table.

Only former City captain Vincent Kompany's stunning long-range strike thwarted the Foxes at the Etihad last season - a victory which took the champions to within one win of the title - and Guardiola was more than impressed by Brendan Rodgers' side.

"Last year after the game it was my feeling that this season they would be fighting for the top four and it's happened," he said.

"They did really well last season when [Rodgers] took over the team. They have been so consistent this season and they are a fantastic team."

City trail Leicester by four points after 17 games of the season, while both teams will be looking to take the opportunity to close the gap on leaders Liverpool.

Leicester have won more games, lost half as many and conceded eight fewer goals than City so far this season, as well as also boasting the division's best goal difference.

Guardiola added: "They have a lot of quality up front and through the middle. At the back they are solid and they play so good on the counter-attack. They control all departments in the game.

"There's a lot of games to play so the distance we are in front or behind can change in a few weeks especially in this period.

"We have to approach the game tomorrow as best as possible and do what we have to do."