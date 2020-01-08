Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Shaun Goater

0:35 Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater believes Pep Guardiola is a genius Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater believes Pep Guardiola is a genius

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has called Pep Guardiola a "genius" after his side beat Manchester United 3-1 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

City stormed to a 3-0 first half lead in Tuesday night's game courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Andreas Pereira's own goal.

Marcus Rashford managed to pull one back for United after half-time but it was the manner in which City controlled and dominated the first half, without a recognised striker, that reminded the former player of Guardiola's 'greatness'.

"This was a huge performance and result [by City] because prior to the game, I really could not call it," the former striker told Sky Sports News.

"But Pep Guardiola is truly a genius by coming out with a plan that no one saw coming, certainly when deciding to play without an out and out striker.

"He is truly the professor of the game, all of us have learnt from him.

"It ends up 3-1 and it could have been more - a brilliant game by City."

Goater also believes that while Guardiola will want to secure a third consecutive Carabao Cup, winning the Champions League is City's main priority this season, especially given they are 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

"[Pep] has showed that he likes to win trophies, he wants to win trophies," said Goater.

"Over the last two seasons having won the League Cup he'll be wanting to do the same.

"The Champions League will still be the number one chase for Guardiola, especially now since the league is out of reach.

"Teams fear City and if they perform the way they performed against United in that first half they will blow any team away in Europe."