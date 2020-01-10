Taylor Harwood-Bellis: Man City defender denies taunting Scunthorpe striker over earnings

1:16 Watch highlights of the EFL Trophy last-16 tie and see the pair clash Watch highlights of the EFL Trophy last-16 tie and see the pair clash

Manchester City teenager Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been accused of saying "I’ve got more money than you" to a Scunthorpe United player during an EFL Trophy match.

Scunthorpe striker Kevin van Veen, 28, claimed the 17-year-old centre-back taunted him about the difference in their earnings at Wednesday's last-16 match, which ended in 3-1 defeat for City's U21s.

City deny these allegations but say there were words exchanged between the pair when Van Veen pushed Harwood-Ellis into the hoardings.

Van Veen scored twice for League Two Scunthorpe and set up another to put his side through to the quarter-final of the EFL trophy.

The striker tweeted after the match: "If u [sic] need down to earth players and players who don't cash anyone off and giving it the big one give me a ring Man City with all due respect.

"#2goalsandassist. On to the next round we go"

He also told BBC Radio Humberside: "He cashed me up really, saying, 'I've got more money than you.'

"If you play at City it's great, one of the biggest clubs in the world, but I just told him if I can score twice against you, what do you think Harry Kane is going to do to you?

"He did not take that well and basically cashed me up. I just looked at him and thought, 'Why are you giving me the big one, you have not really done anything yet.'

"If I was in his position I'd never be cocky or arrogant. I'm not saying all of them were but the centre back was. I'm happy I scored two and basically shut him up."