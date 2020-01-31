Manchester City ahead of Barcelona in Yan Couto pursuit

Yan Couto played in England during an international friendly at Telford in 2018

Manchester City have moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign highly-rated Brazilian teenager Yan Couto.

Reports from Brazil suggest a £12m deal has been agreed with Coritiba for the 17-year-old full-back, who was part of the side to win the U17 World Cup last year.

Although a deal for Couto is not imminent, City are now favourites to land the prospect, who can sign an agreement to join the club before officially moving when he turns 18 in June.

Couto will join fellow Brazilians Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho at City should he complete a move to the Etihad Stadium.

