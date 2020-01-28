Leroy Sane returns to full training with Man City following knee injury

Leroy Sane has not played for Manchester City since August

Manchester City have been boosted by Leroy Sane's return to full training following a knee ligament injury he suffered back in August.

Sane underwent ACL surgery after being taken off 13 minutes into City's Community Shield win over Liverpool.

On Tuesday, he was pictured back in training with his City team-mates ahead of their League Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.

The match will come too soon for Sane, but his return bolsters Pep Guardiola's squad ahead of a key set of fixtures.

After United, City head to Spurs in the Premier League on February 2 before hosting West Ham a week later - both live on Sky Sports.

Following the winter break, City then travel to Leicester on February 22 - also on Sky Sports - before flying to Spain for the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final falls on March 1, meaning Sane will hope his team-mates can defend their 3-1 lead over United with a date at Wembley in sight.

Back in the summer, Sane was linked with a return to his native Germany before picking up the injury.

That spell on the sidelines saw Bayern Munich cool their interest, with the German club going on to hold preliminary talks with Wilfried Zaha's representatives earlier this month.

Sky Sports News reported it appeared unlikely Bayern would sign Zaha in January, despite the Crystal Palace' winger's decision to hire super-agent Pini Zahavi.

