Angelino: Manchester City left-back subject to interest from RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig want Angelino to come on loan to the Bundesliga club

RB Leipzig are in discussions about taking Manchester City full-back Angelino on loan until the end of the season.

Angelino rejoined City from PSV Eindhoven last summer, just a year after he had left the Etihad to join the Dutch side, and appeared to have become a part of Pep Guardiola's first-team plans earlier this season.

The left-sided defender started a string of games across November and December, but hasn't featured in the Premier League since a 2-1 loss to Manchester United on December 7.

Leipzig hinted at a possible move for the 23-year-old via their official Twitter account on Friday, posting an angel emoji, which could be a reference to the City defender's name.

Angelino joined City's academy in 2013, and was sent out on loans to New York City, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda during his first spell with the Premier League club.

The Spaniard has made two international appearances at U21 level, but has so far failed to break into the senior squad.