Live on Sky: Tottenham vs Man City

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Tottenham vs Man City, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Team news

Tottenham could hand a debut to Steven Bergwijn in Sunday's clash with Manchester City.

Bergwijn joined from PSV for £25m in the week and will be involved straight away.

Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Ben Davies (ankle) will all miss out.

Meanwhile, City will check on defender Aymeric Laporte.

The Frenchman returned to action after almost five months out with a knee injury at Sheffield United on January 21 but he has not been risked in the last two matches as his return is carefully managed.

Ederson will return in goal after sitting out cup matches against Fulham and Manchester United. Winger Leroy Sane (knee) is the only major absentee but he could be back in action in the coming weeks.

How to follow

Tottenham vs Man City is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Tottenham are winless in six Premier League games against Manchester City (D2 L4) since a 2-0 win in October 2016 at White Hart Lane.

In all competitions, Manchester City have lost three of their last five away matches against Spurs (W2), losing their most recent game in April 2019 in the Champions League.

Manchester City have won their last five Premier League away games in north London (vs Arsenal and Tottenham) - as many as they had in their first 40 such games in the competition (W5 D10 L25). No team has ever won six consecutive top-flight away games against the two sides.

Only versus Everton (26) have Tottenham won more Premier League matches than they have against Manchester City (23). Indeed, seven of Spurs' last 10 league wins against Man City have come on home soil.

Tottenham have lost two of their six home league matches under José Mourinho (W4), as many as they lost in their final 15 home games under Mauricio Pochettino (W9 D4).

Manchester City have scored in each of their last 23 Premier League away games, since a 0-2 loss at Chelsea in December 2018 - only Arsenal (27 in November 2002) and Manchester United (24 in August 2002) have had longer such runs in the competition's history.

This is the 23rd meeting in all competitions between Spurs boss José Mourinho and Man City's Pep Guardiola - Mourinho has lost 10 games against the Spaniard, four more than he has against any other manager.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has ended on the winning side in 42 of his 49 Premier League appearances - the record for wins in the first 50 games for any player is 42, shared by Didier Drogba, Arjen Robben and Ederson.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne became the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns (15 in 2019-20, 16 in 2017-18 and 18 in 201617). In fact, De Bruyne has averaged an assist every 180 minutes in the Premier League - the best such ratio in the competition's history (min. 20 assists).

Tottenham's Dele Alli has had a hand in nine goals in 16 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions (6 goals, 3 assists), three times as many as he'd registered under Mauricio Pochettino this season (2 goals, 1 assist in 10 apps).

Charlie's prediction

Tottenham got an amazing deal with £16m for Christian Eriksen. I thought Inter Milan would wait until the summer. They have got out of jail with that, but you cannot get out of jail with their defence, even with Hugo Lloris back. They are sapped of all energy and Eric Dier looks like he is running through treacle. Why have they brought a winger in Steven Bergwijn? They have it all wrong. This is not a Jose Mourinho signing. This is about business and bringing in some money. Can Jose get them to the top four? I am not sure. Man City on the other hand, have been racking up some goals. Leroy Sane is back in training but Aymeric Laporte is back - what a massive boost that is. Raheem Sterling has been so quiet but he is ready to spark at some point and he does like a London trip, so this could be the one for him.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Tottenham 1-3 Manchester City (10/1 with Sky Bet)