Manchester City UEFA ban: Pep Guardiola can take it in his stride, says Michael Brown

Pep Guardiola will be able to take the ‘pressure’ of Manchester City’s two-year European ban in his “stride”, says their ex-player Michael Brown.

Premier League champions City have been banned for the next two seasons and fined £24.9m for "serious breaches" of UEFA's Financial Fair Play and club licensing regulations.

City said they are "disappointed but not surprised" by the verdict, describing the process as "prejudicial", and will take the case to Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Guardiola, who signed a contract extension last year until 2021, claimed earlier this month he will be regarded as a failure at City if he does not win the Champions League during his tenure.

"This is where it really puts pressure on the manager Pep Guardiola," former midfielder Brown, who played at City between 1995 and 2000, told Sky Sports News.

"He has said he is going to be here for another 12 months. It is not just the Champions League, you have got to keep the growth of the club continuing.

"The Premier League is very important, Carabao Cup and many many trophies.

"The test will be with him if he cannot strengthen in a way that he probably wanted in the summer.

"You could see there was a heavy stance on recruitment forecasted to be in place. If that is not the case, you can see how he can change systems, personnel in different areas.

"It will be a big test for him but I am sure it is something he can take it in his stride."

Guardiola has won five major trophies since taking charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, including two Premier League titles, but they have so far been unable to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.

"The Champions League would be important for this football club globally to make the brand even better," Brown said.

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16

"But [the players] understand it, this happens in football. I am sure they also understand how they are being looked after at this football club, the trophies they have already won, the contracts that they are on. This club is here to stay.

"The owners have shown that, the growth that they have had. If it is for a short period of time then so be it. The club will come through it."

Is this the end for Guardiola at the Etihad?

Guardiola's instant reaction will be to stand by the club, says Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom

Analysis from Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom…

"Guardiola wouldn't be human [if he wasn't now considering his future]. Most of your initial reaction when your club is apparently under attack is for everyone to batten down the hatches and come together as one. I'm sure his instant reaction will be to want to be a part of Man City and stand with the club.

"It's too early to say what he'll be thinking right now. In the short term, he'll be very unhappy at not being able to compete to win that elusive Champions League for Man City in the next two seasons, should he stay that long."

Brown: City remains attractive to players even without CL

Guardiola says he has not given much thought about revamping City's squad this summer, despite their disappointing Premier League title defence this season.

Brown insists the club will remain an attractive proposition even if their European ban is upheld.

"Certain players like Leroy Sane will say 'I want to play in the Champions League'," said Brown. "There will be that odd player.

"He has been missed this season with his pace in wide areas so hopefully he will come back strong.

"It might be a certain player who says I want to go somewhere else for a different challenge with no Champions League but there will be lots of other players who will want to come to Manchester City. That will be key.

"Let's see the outcome, see where the club can fight it because that is what they are going to do."