Pep Guardiola expects coronavirus will cause Premier League games to be played without fans

Pep Guardiola says he believes that Premier League games will be played behind closed doors this season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

It has been announced that football fixtures across many of Europe's major leagues will be played without spectators in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Manchester City boss says the Premier League will likely have to perform similar precautions due to the high attendances throughout English top-flight football.

Guardiola said: "It's happened already in Italy and in Spain - and I think it's going to happen here.

"We have to ask is it worth playing football without the spectators? We do our job for the people.

"If the people cannot come to watch the games, there is no sense.

"We are going to follow the instructions from the governments, everybody all around the world is involved in that - and we'll just follow what we have to do."

Guardiola will meet a familiar face in the opposition dugout as Mikel Arteta returns to the Etihad for the first time since leaving the club to become Arsenal head coach in December.

Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will go head to head when City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports

Arteta has had a mixed run of form during the early stages of his reign at the Emirates, but Guardiola says that his former assistant coach has done incredibly well to already implement his ideas into his new side.

Guardiola said: "I was convinced he would be a manager. When the opportunity came, he decided it was the right opportunity for him.

"His positional game is getting better day by day - doing that in a short time is not easy.

"I am pretty sure Arsenal will have success in the future with him on the bench."

Kevin De Bruyne missed City's Manchester derby defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday, and remains a doubt for the visit of Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Guardiola confirmed the Belgium midfielder has trained for the last two days, but is unsure whether he will be fit enough to feature.