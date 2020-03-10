Manchester City vs Arsenal preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Manchester City vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

Manchester City

Arsenal Wednesday 11th March 7:00pm

Team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is hoping playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will be fit for Wednesday's rearranged Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The influential midfielder has been out of action with a shoulder injury. Aymeric Laporte remains sidelined with a thigh injury while Sergio Aguero is being assessed after his withdrawal during the Manchester derby.

Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in his last 12 appearances against Arsenal in all competitions; he scored a hat-trick in Man City's 3-1 Premier League win over the Gunners at the Etihad last season.

Arsenal are assessing Shkodran Mustafi as the centre-back looks to return from a thigh injury.

The Gunners confirmed this week that Lucas Torreira will miss up to 10 weeks after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle.

The Uruguayan joins Sead Kolasinac (shoulder) and Cedric Soares (knee) on the sidelines while Calum Chambers is a long-term absentee.

How to follow

Kick-off 7.30pm.

On the day of this game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be the fourth youngest manager to face Man City's Pep Guardiola in a top-flight league match, aged 37 years and 351 days. The youngest to beat Guardiola is Mauricio Pochettino in February 2009 with Espanyol vs Barcelona (36y 356d).

Opta stats

2:35 Arteta is excited by his first return to Manchester City on Wednesday after leaving to take over at Arsenal

Manchester City have won their last six matches against Arsenal in all competitions, their best winning run against the Gunners.

City have lost seven Premier League games this season, one more than they had in their previous two campaigns combined. The average league position of their opponents in these seven defeats this season is ninth - Arsenal's place in the table coming into this match.

Pep Guardiola has never lost a home match against Arsenal in his managerial career in all competitions (P7 W6 D1 L0), with the Gunners netting exactly once in all seven previous encounters.

Arsenal have lost their last five league matches against Man City; they last had a longer losing run against an opponent between 1974 and 1977 against Ipswich Town (seven in a row).

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last seven away league games (W1 D6), with each of their last five in a row ending level. The Gunners have never drawn six consecutive away league games in their history.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is unbeaten in all seven of his away games in all competitions for the Gunners (W3 D4) - the longest ever unbeaten away start to a managerial reign in Arsenal's history.

12 of the last 16 Premier League goals Manchester City have scored against Arsenal have been scored in the first half, scoring at least twice in the first half of four of their last six Premier League meetings.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Manchester City have dropped off. At one stage after 30 minutes, I was looking at Pep Guardiola prowling on the touchline. Every time he takes Kevin De Bruyne out, he seems to lose 25 per cent of the performance. I know he is unbelievably good, but this is a team of real talent.

Raheem Sterling has hit a brick wall, while Sergio Aguero has been getting some goals, but he has not been playing well. Bernardo Silva looks lost, and he's been getting nothing from the full-backs.

However, Arsenal are vulnerable. He has to go with Pablo Mari and Sokratis Papastathopoulos at the moment, but it was another clean sheet nevertheless. Mikel Arteta has to concentrate on keeping the back door locked.

But I think City will turn up and beat Arsenal, as they are still too frail in defence. Man City are handpicking the Champions League so it seems they have their eyes set on winning that, but Arsenal cannot make it an open game, otherwise City will pick them off.

If De Bruyne plays, I think City could win comfortably, but I hope he is rested again!

CHARLIE'S PREDICTION: Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal (9/1 with Sky Bet)