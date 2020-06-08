Manchester City: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

Kevin de Bruyne has starred for Man City this season

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Manchester City in for the season restart?

Ahead of the top flight's big return on June 17, we run the rule over Pep Guardiola's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Manchester City have a game in hand on their rivals, which will come against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on June 17 and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

They are due to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on June 25 and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on July 2, by which time the Premier League title could already be decided.

Aside from those fixtures, however, Guardiola's side have what looks like one of the easiest run-ins in the division. In fact, the average position of their remaining opponents is 12.1, meaning only Manchester United have easier fixtures on paper.

Wednesday June 17

Man City vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 8pm; Live on Sky Sports

Monday June 22

Man City vs Burnley

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday June 25

Chelsea vs Man City

Kick-Off: 8.15pm

Thursday July 2

Man City vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Southampton vs Man City

Man City vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Man City

Man City vs Bournemouth

Watford vs Man City

Where can they finish?

Manchester City sit 25 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and it will take an unprecedented collapse for the title to end up anywhere other than Anfield, but it is still mathematically possible for Guardiola's side to finish top.

As the below graphic from Experimental361 shows, it is also mathematically possible for City to slip into the bottom half, as implausible as that might seem.

What's the latest on the Champions League ban?

City's appeal against their two-year ban from European competition begins at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

The club will miss out on the prestige of playing in the Champions League for the next two seasons, as well estimated revenues of £200m, unless they are able to convince three judges in the three-day video conference hearing that they have not broken UEFA's financial fair play rules.

A decision is expected before this season's Champions League is scheduled to restart in August.

Any other commitments?

City's Champions League ban is not due to come into force until next season, meaning this year they still have a chance having beaten Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Bernabeu in February.

With Premier League glory surely out of reach and that European ban looming, this year's Champions League is certain to be the main focus for a side who are yet to taste continental success under Guardiola.

The Catalan will also be keen to continue City's progress in the FA Cup. They are due to face Newcastle in the quarter-finals having beaten Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round.

The Premier League title race is all but over, but having already won the Community Shield and Carabao Cup, City's involvement in the Champions League and FA Cup means they could yet finish the season with four trophies.

Is everyone fit and available?

Aymeric Laporte is fit again following injury problems

City appear to have a clean bill of health ahead of the Premier League restart. Aymeric Laporte is fit again having overcome a hamstring problem suffered before the lockdown. Leroy Sane is also available having recovered from the knee problem which has kept him sidelined all season.

What form were they in before the break?

City will be itching to secure three points against Arsenal having suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Manchester United in their last game before the Premier League was suspended. Guardiola's side were in patchy form and have only won three of their last six Premier League games having also lost to Tottenham and drawn with Crystal Palace.

What's the manager said?

Guardiola has largely kept his counsel during the lockdown, but he did speak to the Manchester City website at the end of last month to say how pleased he was with the fitness of his players upon their return to training.

"Really good," he said when asked about the physical condition of his squad. "I think they were looking forward to coming back and to train again and do what they like.

"They came back perfectly. We follow the rules, the protocol. We have to. That's the most important thing. We don't do anything special.

"The special ones are the doctors, nurses, scientists, cleaners - they put their own lives at risk to save ours. When it's a special situation around the world, you have to adapt."

The betting - could they slip out of the top four?

As we have seen with the Bundesliga, some teams have just not got going after the restart. Schalke have lost all four since the break, scoring just once and conceding 10. You might think this could not happen to City, but you never know, and with Arsenal visiting the Etihad first on June 17, they could get off to the worst possible start.

City are currently 12 points ahead of Manchester United in fifth, but 50/1 is certainly value, which is then reflected in the unexpected nature of the situation which may unfold.

Manchester City to finish outside the top four - 50/1 with Sky Bet

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.