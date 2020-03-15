Manchester City News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Valencia's former Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala tests positive for coronavirus

Last Updated: 15/03/20 7:41pm

Eliaquim Mangala spent five years at Manchester City
Eliaquim Mangala spent five years at Manchester City

Former Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is one of five Valencia players and coaches who have tested positive for coronavirus.

It was announced on Sunday morning that Mangala's team-mate Ezequiel Garay became the first La Liga player to test positive for the virus.

Later, it emerged five Valencia players and coaches were put into isolation after testing positive.

Mangala has confirmed he is one of those, he said: "I knew today that I am coronavirus positive.

"I'm feeling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and separated from my family.

"I learned that we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that's why I recommend everyone to follow the confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well."

City have sent their best wishes to their former defender on social media.

Also See:

They said: "Everyone at Manchester City wishes you a speedy recovery, Eliaquim."

La Liga announced on Thursday that Spain's first and second divisions have been suspended until the weekend of April 4.

Super 6: City to cruise past Burnley?

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to win £250k for free on Saturday. Entries by 3:00pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK