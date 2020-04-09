Manchester City to relay Etihad pitch during coronavirus suspension

The pitch at the Etihad Stadium will be relaid early in case Manchester City have to play games in the summer

Manchester City have begun work to relay the pitch at the Etihad Stadium during the coronavirus suspension.

City traditionally replace their playing surface during the close season in the summer but will take advantage of the current time out to make the necessary changes now.

The Premier League and UEFA are maintaining plans to resume the season when it is safe to do so, and there is no guarantee there would be the usual summer break for clubs to relay their pitches.

City want to make sure that the pitch is playable in any scenario so have started work which is expected to take around four weeks.

The Premier League will resume talks over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic at its next club meeting on April 3.

The Telegraph has reported that the league is tentatively scheduling a plan which involves games starting from June 1, behind closed doors, which would allow it to finish the season in time for the start of the new season on August 8.

City have several key home fixtures remaining on their schedule, notably a match against league leaders Liverpool and the second leg of a round-of-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid.