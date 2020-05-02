Kevin De Bruyne says his Manchester City future does not depend on Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne says he is "very happy" at Manchester City and his future at the club is not linked to Pep Guardiola's tenure.

The Belgian midfielder has flourished as one of the Premier League's star players under Guardiola ever since he took the reins at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

Guardiola's current contract at City runs through to June 2021, although the Spaniard said in November he would be open to renewing his contract in the north west if the club wanted him to.

But De Bruyne sees his long-term future at City even without Guardiola, rejecting claims that the manager's future plans would play any part in his career choice.

"Not particularly," he told Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws. "I think Pep has said that he'll stay until the end of next year, whatever happens. I think his contract is running out then.

"We'll have to wait, but I'm not going to make a decision based on what he does of course. I have already worked under other managers and when Pep leaves, I have to continue working with someone else.

"The last few years a lot of clubs have enquired, and have asked after my future plans, but I'm very happy at Manchester City. I play for one of the best teams in the world, I play in England, in my eyes from a competitive point of view it's the best league.

Pep Guardiola is open to extending his deal with Manchester City

"It's a challenge to be the best here, and to win. That's something I need to keep on going in my career. Whatever will come, will come."

De Bruyne's contract with Manchester City runs until June 2023, but the club still have to serve a two-year ban from European competitions for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

The club appealed the decision and the case is set to be taken to the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Switzerland, with senior City officials confident they can get the sentence overturned or reduced.

"The club has told us that they will appeal the decision, and they are 100 per cent convinced that they are in the right," De Bruyne said.

0:49 Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson looks ahead to the latest meeting between the 20 Premier League clubs as they look to return to action. Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson looks ahead to the latest meeting between the 20 Premier League clubs as they look to return to action.

"I have confidence in my club: if they are saying it's true, then I believe them. We'll wait and see what happens. Once there's a final decision I will look at it.

"Two years [without Champions League football] would be long. One year is something I might be able to cope with."

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the football season into an impromptu break, City were pushing for a Champions League quarter-final spot and sat second in the Premier League, 25 points off leaders Liverpool.

All 20 league clubs confirmed their willingness to complete the current season when it will be safe to do so, with the "Project Restart" protocol being presented in a conference call on Friday to outline the procedures to allow players to return to full training.

1:36 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne explains to Jamie Redknapp how he's keeping fit during the coronavirus lockdown Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne explains to Jamie Redknapp how he's keeping fit during the coronavirus lockdown

De Bruyne feels the return of the Premier League season now looks more like a reality but knows fans will have to watch on television rather than in the stadiums at first.

"My feeling says that we may be able to train again within two weeks," he said. "The government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give people something.

"Everything will be played without fans, I think. That is not so exciting for anyone, but the season will at least be finished. The financial aspect is far too important in the Premier League. If the season is not finished, it will cause serious problems.

"When the league resumes, I don't really see this as an extension of last season. This feels more like the start of a new season. I have never had such a long break in my career.

"Well, I'm not going to complain about it. Greater powers are at work. Whatever is said and decided, I agree with that."