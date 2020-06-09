Juan Manuel Lillo: Man City appoint Pep Guardiola's new assistant

Juan Manuel Lillo joins Pep Guardiola's backroom team

Manchester City have named Spanish coach Juan Manuel Lillo as the new assistant to manager Pep Guardiola., replacing Mikel Arteta.

The well-travelled 54-year-old coached Guardiola at the end of the City manager's playing career when the pair were at Mexican side Dorados.

"My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team," said Lillo.

"Manchester City have enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brand of beautiful football we have come to expect from this club and its manager.

"It's a pleasure to become a part of this group and I hope to make an important contribution to the club's success going forwards."

City will be Lillo's 20th coaching assignment in a sixth different country. He became La Liga's youngest manager when he guided Salamanca to the top flight at the age of 29 in 1995, and has since managed the likes of Real Sociedad and Real Oviedo, and worked as an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli with Sevilla and Chile.

His most recent role was with Qingdao Huanghai as he helped the club win the Chinese League One title and gain promotion to the Super League.

Lillo worked with Andres Iniesta and David Villa at Vissel Kobe in Japan, and ex-City midfielder Yaya Toure in China.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "His vast experience working across three continents and with some of the most famous names in world football will be an invaluable asset to Pep and his team.

"We look forward to him playing a vital role as we return to football."