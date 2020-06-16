Manchester City to change shirts for Arsenal game for coronavirus relief fund

Manchester City will wear special shirts for Wednesday's Premier League match against Arsenal in recognition of a coronavirus relief-fund campaign set up by City Football Group.

Pep Guardiola's side will resume their season live on Sky Sports Premier League as they welcome Mikel Arteta back to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since the Spaniard made the move to Arsenal in December.

The Premier League champions will wear Cityzens Giving For Recovery on their shirts instead of their usual sponsors after parent group City Football Group launched a 12-month recovery campaign to help communities get back on their feet in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Man City vs Arsenal Live on

The group - which owns eight other football teams - has made almost £1m in donations in the last three months and wants to match that over the next 12 months through its clubs, staff, players, coaches and fans.

Ferran Soriano, chief executive of City Football Group, said: "Frontline workers around the world have heroically responded to the immediate threat of COVID-19. We have been privileged to play our own small part in helping to address that immediate threat.

1:00 The Premier League season returns with Sky Sports on Wednesday The Premier League season returns with Sky Sports on Wednesday

"Now is the time for us to look forward, committing to meeting our responsibility to help our communities recover.

"This multi-faceted campaign is going to use our expertise, our facilities, our platform and our voice to help people and our communities to heal and recover. And we will do it together. We are calling on our global community of Cityzens to help us to give and to help as many people as we can to recover."

Sport is back. We've got a lot of catching up to do.

The Premier League 2019/20 season is set to return on Wednesday (June 17) and Sky will show 64 live games - with 39 of those matches exclusively live on Sky Sports.

In addition, Sky Sports will broadcast 45 exclusively live EFL Championship games, plus the play-offs in League One and League Two.

It all adds up to more than 100 live matches in six weeks - including 25 free-to-air matches - with our Premier League coverage enhanced by immersive new Fanzone, Crowds and Recap features.

Want to experience it all? Here's how.