Pep Guardiola says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta knows everything about Man City

1:09 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is excited to come up against former assistant Mikel Arteta when his side take on Arsenal. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is excited to come up against former assistant Mikel Arteta when his side take on Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola has credited Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for much of his success at Manchester City and conceded the Spaniard knows everything about his methods.

Arteta spent three seasons as assistant to City manager Guardiola during an unprecedented period of success for the club.

He takes his Arsenal side to the Etihad for the first time on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, as the Premier League resumes competition after halting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Man City vs Arsenal Live on

"I'm so excited to see him, one of the nicest people I ever met. It was a joy for me and for all of us to work with him," Guardiola said.

"The feeling I have is he's happy there and doing an incredible job. I'm looking forward to seeing him.

"He knows absolutely everything of us, he was an incredibly important part of our success, he helped us to be who were were and who we are.

"We are delighted he will come back, especially if he is happy there. We sent a message an hour and a half ago. It was about the wine we are going to drink after the game if social distance allows!"

Pep: Walker will be judged on the pitch

Kyle Walker was spoken to by Manchester City after he breached the UK government's rules on social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic in April.

Walker then defended himself after breaking lockdown for a second time, saying he felt he and his family were being harassed, with City opting to take no action on that occasion due to the wider context to his actions.

Kyle Walker apologised for breaking lockdown restrictions

Guardiola acknowledged Walker's apology for his initial breach and said he will judge his players for their actions on the pitch.

"I judge my players with what happens on the pitch. He made a brave statement about what happened in this period," he said.

"The club spoke with him. I want the best for him and his family, his wife, his kids, his parents. The human being always comes first ahead of the football player.

"Kyle expressed his thoughts in a statement."

'We'll have to rotate to avoid injuries'

Guardiola made his frustration at the rapid return to action clear, with rotation to play a key role as second-placed City look to balance ambitions with players' fitness as they navigate 10 fixtures in five weeks.

Asked if he was concerned about the risk of injuries, he said: "Yes. I think we are ready to play one game but three days after (playing) another one and then four days after that (playing) another one, we are not ready.

"Not just Man City, all the teams. But that's why we have to rotate and use absolutely all the players.

"The players whose natural physical conditions are better can sustain more time."

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far.... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.