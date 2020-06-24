Sergio Aguero: Manchester City striker undergoes successful knee surgery

Sergio Aguero offered an update on Twitter after knee surgery (Credit: @aguerosergiokun)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says his knee surgery was a success.

Aguero, 32, travelled to Barcelona for treatment with renowned surgeon Dr Ramon Cugat, who has operated on numerous City players in recent years, after being injured in Monday's league win over Burnley.

No timescale has been put on the striker's return but he has not yet been ruled out for the Champions League resumption in August.

Aguero tweeted: "Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team - and to all of you for your support."

City's record goalscorer limped off shortly before half-time during the Premier League victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking on Wednesday, prior to Aguero's update on his surgery, City manager Pep Guardiola said: "Once he has finished the surgery we will know the time Sergio will come back to play with us."

Asked if Aguero would be back for the Champions League games, Guardiola said: "I don't know right now."

Could Gundogan fill in for Aguero upfront?

With no schedule for Aguero's return, City will have to think about different ways they can fill the void of the striker who has scored 23 goals for the club in all competitions this season.

Gabriel Jesus, who has 18 goals this season, is the only other recognised senior striker in the squad and the clear candidate to spearhead City's attack in Aguero's absence.

Guardiola is thinking about using Ilkay Gundogan as a false nine

Guardiola said "we don't have any doubts about Gabriel", but does not think it will be possible for the 23-year-old to play the remainder of their matches with fixtures coming thick and fast due to the post-lockdown schedule.

"The only doubts we have are because not one single player with these preparations can play every three days," said Guardiola.

"Not one player can play 90 minutes every three days. So we have Gabriel, Raheem Sterling can play in this position, Ilkay Gundogan can play in this position, Bernardo Silva can play in this position.

"We have different options - not like a striker, striker but we can use them."

Pep hopeful Stones will 'rejoin team in next few days'

City have also been without England defender John Stones due to an ankle injury since returning to Premier League action last week.

The centre-back is unlikely to be available for Thursday's trip to Chelsea but is making good progress in his recovery.

"He's training on the pitch," Guardiola said. "He's getting better and hopefully he can join the team in the next few days."

Number two goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is also training again after a thigh problem.