Sergio Aguero: Man City forward will travel to Barcelona for further tests on 'damaged' knee

Sergio Aguero was substituted just before half-time during Man City's win over Burnley

Sergio Aguero will travel to Barcelona for further tests on his "damaged" left knee after hobbling off in the first half of Manchester City's win over Burnley.

The Argentina international forward was substituted for Gabriel Jesus just before half-time during the 5-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

City boss Pep Guardiola said after the match the injury "did not look good", when asked if Aguero will be a doubt for the rest of the season.

Aguero had experienced pain in his knee in the build-up to the Premier League restart and aggravated the problem further towards the end of the first half.

City said on Twitter: "Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in our recent 5-0 win over Burnley.

"The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination. Everyone at City wishes Sergio the best with his recovery."

Aguero added: "The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee.

"It's a pity but I'm in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your messages!"

The striker was eased into the Premier League restart after being given just 10 minutes from the bench in City's first match back, the 3-0 win over Arsenal.

The 32-year-old made his first start of the season in Monday night's fixture with Burnley but was forced off in first-half stoppage time.

Aguero has scored 16 Premier League goals so far this season - only Leicester's Jamie Vardy (19) and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (17) have scored more.

City are still fighting on two fronts away from the Premier League, with the FA Cup and Champions League.

He will be hoping to return for City's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie with Real Madrid on August 7 or 8.