Chloe Kelly: Manchester City Women sign England forward on free transfer

Chloe Kelly's nine WSL goals last season earned her a place in the Lionesses squad

England forward Chloe Kelly has signed for Manchester City Women on a free transfer, having rejected a contract offer from Everton in June.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals in the Women's Super League last season before the coronavirus pandemic saw the campaign brought to an early end, with Everton finishing sixth.

She turned down the offer of a new contract from the Toffees, opting to leave the club after a three-year stint.

Kelly made her England debut in 2018 and was part of the England Women squad at the SheBelieves Cup in February, featuring in all three games for the Lionesses.

"Manchester City are a hugely ambitious club whose aspirations match my own and as soon as I had my initial discussions with the staff, I knew there and then that it was the place I wanted to be," Kelly said.

"Having spoken to Gareth [Taylor] too after he joined the team, I could sense immediately what a great manager he is and I was excited by the idea of working with him.

"The development made by a number of young players at the club was massive for me, and the opportunity to play Champions League football was a real draw too.

"Now it's all sorted, I'm genuinely so excited for what is to come in the blue shirt."

Man City, who finished as runners-up to Chelsea in the curtailed WSL season, now have 10 regular England internationals on their books, including captain Steph Houghton and record appearance-maker Jill Scott.