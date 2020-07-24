David Silva: Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City midfielder ahead of final league game

0:22 Pep Guardiola says Man City will always be grateful for David Silva’s 'extraordinary' contribution Pep Guardiola says Man City will always be grateful for David Silva’s 'extraordinary' contribution

Pep Guardiola has said David Silva will go down as one of the most important players in Manchester City's history with the midfielder set to make his final Premier League appearance for the club on Sunday.

Silva, who has won 11 major honours in 10 seasons with City, is set to leave the club at the end of this season when his contract expires.

The visit of Norwich on Sunday will see the veteran playmaker appear for the club one last time domestically.

3:29 As David Silva prepares to make his final Premier League appearance, we take a look back at some of his best moments since arriving at Manchester City 10 years ago. As David Silva prepares to make his final Premier League appearance, we take a look back at some of his best moments since arriving at Manchester City 10 years ago.

City boss Guardiola said of Silva: "Extraordinary - the amount of games, the huge quality of the games he played, the titles.

"He's another player, alongside six, seven, eight others that made the club what it is right now. Always I think this club will be grateful to him."

0:37 Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's defeat to Norwich earlier this season highlighted his side's inconsistency, and insists there's still a lot to play for against the Canaries on the final day of the Premier League season. Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's defeat to Norwich earlier this season highlighted his side's inconsistency, and insists there's still a lot to play for against the Canaries on the final day of the Premier League season.

Kevin De Bruyne will go into the game needing one more assist to match Thierry Henry's single-season record in the competition of 20.

The Belgian has been outstanding throughout the season but missed out of the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Kevin De Bruyne is one away from equalling Thierry Henry's assist record

Guardiola said: "I think he speaks for himself (with what) he gives to our team and the Premier League. It is not necessary to say how important Kevin is, what a fantastic player he is.

"At the same time congratulations to the captain of Liverpool for the award. He's a really good player.

"He (De Bruyne) enjoys making assists. I would love for Kevin not to score millions of goals, but I think he enjoys more making an assist to his players."