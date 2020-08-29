Pep Guardiola could miss Man City pre-season due to quarantine requirements

Pep Guardiola has been in Barcelona so must quarantine

Pep Guardiola could miss much of Manchester City's pre-season as he must quarantine for 14 days following a trip to Spain.

Sky Sports News can confirm Guardiola is in Barcelona and has been for some days. The City boss is holidaying and visiting his close family in the region.

It is understood he will return to the UK after the weekend to begin two weeks' self-isolation, which is the current UK government policy for travellers returning to England from Spain.

City's first game of the new season is away at Wolves in three weeks' time, live on Monday Night Football, on September 21.

Guardiola ate at a Barcelona restaurant on Friday night

The bulk of City's first-team players are not due to return to pre-season training until the week after next due to their involvement in forthcoming international matches. However, the small contingent of City's non-international players may have to start their preparations for the new season without their manager.

City will skip the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Along with neighbours Manchester United, City have been permitted to sit out the first weekend because of their late finish to the 2019/20 season due to their Champions League exertions.

City will instead feature just twice in the Premier League in September - the trip to Wolves followed by their first home match of the season against Leicester.

An away date at Leeds will take place at the start of October before the international break, meaning that City will have only played three times in the league before the clash with Arsenal on October 17.

City's meetings with champions Liverpool are currently scheduled for November 7 and February 6.

That February meeting with Liverpool will also kick-start what is arguably City's most intriguing set of fixtures, with Guardiola's side set to face Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Man Utd between February 6 and March 6.