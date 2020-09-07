Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City duo test positive for coronavirus

Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte are not displaying symptoms of the virus

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.

City added in a statement: "Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season."

Mahrez tweeted in response to messages of support from City fans: "Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care of you."

And Laporte added: "Thanks everyone for your messages, everything is going as well as possible, I am following the protocol for the next few days and I will be back soon, take care of yourself."

City's first game of the new season is away at Wolves, live on Monday Night Football, on September 21.

Laporte says he is following the protocol and everything is "going as well as possible"

City will skip the opening weekend of the Premier League season after being permitted to sit out the first weekend because of their late finish to the 2019/20 season due to their Champions League exertions.

City will instead feature just twice in the Premier League in September - the trip to Wolves followed by their first home match of the season against Leicester.