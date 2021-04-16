Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder parts ways with social media company after Kylian Mbappe post

Phil Foden has parted ways with his social media company after a contentious tweet was published following Manchester City's Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder scored the winner in the 2-1 quarter-final second-leg win against Dortmund on Wednesday night to set up a semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

In the wake of the victory, a tweet directed at Kylian Mbappe was posted from Foden's account, which said "@KMbappe are you ready?" followed by a handshake emoji. It is understood the England international was left disappointed by the post, which was later deleted.

Ten Toes Media, who had been managing Foden's Twitter account, put out a statement on Friday that said all posts need to be approved before they are put on social media, but did not say whether or not that was the case with the tweet that appeared on Foden's account.

"We are saddened with the current situation," the statement read.

"Since the company was founded we have adopted a process which requires all posts to be approved in advance by the talent [or] representative - no exceptions.

"They always have been approved - that has been true for four years and is still true today. Phil Foden is a special person and footballer and we wish him the very best going forward."

Image: Gary Neville urged footballers to take control of their own social media accounts

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville urged footballers to run their own social media accounts, saying "it's your voice".

"I mentioned on here a few weeks ago about players having their accounts run by social media companies," Neville tweeted. "Lads run your own accounts! Your independent thought and authenticity is at stake.

"It's your voice, not anyone else's. Morning by the way. Go and attack the hell out of it."

Ilkay Gundogan feels a great weight has been lifted at Manchester City after they reached the Champions League semi-finals and took another step towards an unprecedented Quadruple.

City put three consecutive years of quarter-final frustration behind them as they saw off Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to reach the last four for the first time since 2016, and Gundogan admits pressure had grown on the team because of previous failures.

"It means a lot," said the German, who was also at City - although injured - when they went out at the last-16 stage in 2017.

Image: Ilkay Gundogan has registered 16 goals and four assists in 37 games for Manchester City this term across all competitions

"We have obviously struggled in the last few years to achieve what we [have now] achieved. We always failed in the quarter-finals.

"It is releasing and something we deserved, something we deserved already, maybe, in recent years. So it is special now to be in the semi-finals."

City were given a scare in the second leg at Signal Iduna Park, falling behind to a superb goal from impressive England international Jude Bellingham.

1:04 Ex-Manchester City defender Richard Dunne believes the club played with 'a familiarity' as they knocked out Borussia Dortmund to reach the semi-finals

That levelled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate but City fought back to win 2-1 on the night, and 4-2 overall, with a penalty from Riyad Mahrez and a fine strike from Phil Foden.

"We didn't play well in the first 15 minutes and we were a little bit afraid," said Gundogan, who reached the final with Dortmund in 2013.

"Dortmund were active and I guess they deserved the first goal. Then we adapted a couple of things in our game and I think we dominated after their goal.

Huuge wiiin 💙🎱 Incredibly happy to reach the @championsleague semi finals after a big fight over 180 minutes 💪🏼⚽⭐ pic.twitter.com/gAEDWsjbUG — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 14, 2021

"We went into half-time and wanted to come back for the second half and score our first goal. We are very happy that we were able to achieve that and after that it seemed a bit easier to continue the game and we scored the second goal."

The result not only took City into the last four but maintained their quest for an unprecedented Quadruple.

The Premier League leaders and Carabao Cup finalists now turn their attention to their FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

"I don't like to talk about the Quadruple because there is still a long way to go," goalscorer Mahrez said. "You have to take it game by game.

0:32 Former Manchester City defender Danny Mills believes the winner of the City-PSG semi-final tie will go on to win the Champions League

"Saturday is the FA Cup semi-final and we have to go and win. Then it is the Premier League and then the final of the Carabao Cup. One game at a time and we will see where it takes us."

Mahrez, who also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League with Leicester, is looking forward to his first taste of a semi-final in the elite competition.

He said: "It feels good, very good. It is a good feeling to go through to the semi-final for the first time in my career."