Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling can 'of course' start together at Man City

Pep Guardiola does not believe it is always a case of picking between Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling when naming his starting line-ups for Manchester City.

The England pair have started just one of the last 11 City matches together, with Sterling making the XI twice in the past eight games.

Asked if it is a case of either-or, and who would move from the left-sided forward role if both started, Guardiola said: "Of course, if you know a little bit the trajectory of this team, the selections, the answer is obvious.

"Of course they can play together, they play many, many times together. We have players like Phil who can play in five positions, Sterling in three. Everyone can play in a few positions, so it depends on them."

Man City’s last 10 matches vs Dortmund (A) – Foden started, Sterling off bench

– Foden started, Sterling off bench vs Leeds (H) – Sterling started, Foden off bench

– Sterling started, Foden off bench vs Dortmund (H) – Foden started, Sterling unused sub

– Foden started, Sterling unused sub vs Leicester (A) – Foden and Sterling both off bench

– Foden and Sterling both off bench vs Everton (A) – Foden and Sterling both start

– Foden and Sterling both start vs Gladbach (H) – Foden started, Sterling off bench

– Foden started, Sterling off bench vs Fulham (A) – Foden unused sub, Sterling not in squad

– Foden unused sub, Sterling not in squad vs Southampton (H) – Foden started, Sterling unused sub

– Foden started, Sterling unused sub vs Man Utd (H) – Sterling started, Foden off bench

– Sterling started, Foden off bench vs Wolves (H) – Sterling started, Foden unused sub

Foden has enjoyed an increased role in the side since David Silva's departure last summer, playing more minutes in the Premier League this season than he has done the previous two campaigns combined.

And with 13 goals in all competitions this term, including a goal in both Champions League quarter-final legs against Borussia Dortmund, Guardiola suggested Foden will continue to start so long as he earns the selection.

"It's not about what we believe in the past, it's what they show on the grass," Guardiola added.

"Footballers have to show every single day. The journalists will talk a lot about the past, the future, but football is present. Present every day it doesn't matter what we've done, it's what we have to do today.

1:43 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol and Rob Dorsett discuss Phil Foden's chances of starting for England during the European Championship this summer

"Today everybody is involved, talking on social media, the players have to talk on the grass. It's the only way they can defend the procedures, and win all the present and all the future. It's as simple as that.

"In Phil's case, everything we get is on the grass. Not in any other situation. He is going to continue being there depending on his performance. You have to win something every game to stay in the position, in this team."

Sergio Aguero will miss Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea through injury, but Guardiola confirmed the remainder of his squad are "tired but in a good mood" after their midweek Champions League exploits.

City take on Chelsea at Wembley, three days after they reached the last four of the Champions League for the first time under Guardiola.

Aguero has already been out of the last two matchday squads with a muscular problem.