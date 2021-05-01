Dario Sarmiento: Manchester City sign 18-year-old Estudiantes winger who has played for Argentina at youth level

18-year-old Argentina youth international Dario Sarmiento will join Manchester City from Argentinian side Estudiantes de La Plata on July 1; Left-footed winger has received praise from former Man Utd midfielder and current Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron

Saturday 1 May 2021 11:01, UK

LA PLATA, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 29: Dario Sarmiento of Estudiantes in action during a match between Estudiantes and Rosario Central as part of Superliga Argentina 2019/20 at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on October 29, 2019 in La Plata, Argentina. (Photo by Gustavo Garello/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Manchester City have signed 18-year-old winger Dario Sarmiento from Argentinian side Estudiantes.

The Primera Division club announced the transfer on Friday night, claiming Sarmiento will become a City player on July 1.

The 18-year-old has represented his country at under-16, under-17 and under-20 levels and has made 22 appearances for the Estudiantes first team.

Sarmiento, who celebrated his 18th birthday this week, became Estudiantes' second-youngest ever player back in 2019, when he made his first-team debut aged just 16 years and seven months.

In December, Estudiantes vice president Martín Gorostegui confirmed that the club had opened transfer negotiations with City over Sarmiento.

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron, current president of Estudiantes, has been vocal about his appreciation for the young winger.

