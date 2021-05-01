Dario Sarmiento: Manchester City sign 18-year-old Estudiantes winger who has played for Argentina at youth level

Manchester City have signed 18-year-old winger Dario Sarmiento from Argentinian side Estudiantes.

The Primera Division club announced the transfer on Friday night, claiming Sarmiento will become a City player on July 1.

The 18-year-old has represented his country at under-16, under-17 and under-20 levels and has made 22 appearances for the Estudiantes first team.

Sarmiento, who celebrated his 18th birthday this week, became Estudiantes' second-youngest ever player back in 2019, when he made his first-team debut aged just 16 years and seven months.

⚽ Informamos que, habiéndose cumplimentado los requisitos establecidos en el convenio marco de transferencia firmado oportunamente con el @ManCity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Dario Sarmiento se sumará a la entidad inglesa a partir del 1º de julio próximo



— Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) April 30, 2021

In December, Estudiantes vice president Martín Gorostegui confirmed that the club had opened transfer negotiations with City over Sarmiento.

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron, current president of Estudiantes, has been vocal about his appreciation for the young winger.

Pep Guardiola's side are closing in on reclaiming their league crown from Liverpool and could yet add the Champions League trophy to their Carabao Cup silverware.

