Aymeric Laporte: FIFA approves Manchester City defender's switch to Spain from France

Aymeric Laporte could play for Spain at Euro 2020 after FIFA approved his switch from France, who he represented at youth level; Laporte's application to become a Spanish citizen was granted earlier this week

Friday 14 May 2021 10:15, UK

Image: Aymeric Laporte could make his Spain debut when they face Portugal in an international friendly on June 4

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is eligible to play for Spain at Euro 2020 after FIFA approved his switch from France.

Laporte had his application to be a Spanish citizen granted earlier this week and his change of association was passed by the FIFA Players' Status Committee.

"The player Aymeric Laporte is eligible to play for the representative teams of the RFEF - Spanish Football Association with immediate effect," it said in a statement.

Laporte was allowed to declare for Spain after FIFA amended its rules last year to allow players to switch national teams.

Players can make the switch as long as they had not played more than three matches for that country before the age of 21 and had not featured at a World Cup or continental tournament.

Laporte, who joined Manchester City in 2018, has never played for the France senior team despite making over 50 appearances for its youth teams.

The 26-year-old centre-back was born in Agen and moved to Spain in 2010 to join Athletic Bilbao's academy.

