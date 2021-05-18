Laura Coombs: Manchester City Women midfielder signs new two-year contract

Manchester City Women midfielder Laura Coombs has signed a two-year contract until the summer of 2023.

Coombs has scored five goals in 34 games since she joined City from Liverpool in 2019.

The 29-year-old, who has also previously played for Chelsea, helped the Women's Super League side reach the Champions League quarter-finals this season.

"It feels great to have signed a new contract here at City - it was an easy choice for me to make," Coombs said.

"I feel settled and happy, both on and off the pitch, so it was a natural decision for me to stay.

"It's an amazing environment to be a part of - we are treated like ultimate professionals and as players, we can't ask for anything more.

"In my first season, I felt as though it was a bit of an adjustment period for me but this past year, I think I've shown what I can bring to the team, both technically and tactically, and doing that within such a high-quality squad has been amazing.

"Moving forward though, I'm determined to keep on developing and improving to help the team."

Coombs earned a first England call-up since 2015 last November as City finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the WSL and won the 2019-20 FA Cup in Gareth Taylor's first season in charge.

Head coach Taylor added: "I think Laura probably surprised a lot of people last season in terms of her own individual output and how well she has done.

"She's a very talented player and her quality and technical ability is impressive, while she's provided us with some memorable moments this year.

"The challenge for her will be to push for more game time next season - she has impressed hugely this term and we really believe in her and her quality.

"She's a great person to work with - she's very coachable, always wants to improve and I'm really looking forward to continuing that over the coming seasons."