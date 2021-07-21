Manchester City cancel pre-season friendly with Troyes over new UK quarantine rules on arrivals from France

Manchester City's pre-season friendly against French club Troyes has been cancelled because of new quarantine rules in the UK.

The two teams, who are part of the City Football Group, "explored all avenues to be able to play the game" which was scheduled to go ahead on July 31, according to a statement from the Premier League club.

However, the new ruling introduced on Monday - the same day all coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England - ordering arrivals from France to quarantine for five to 10 days made it impossible to fulfil the fixture

Manchester City are disappointed to confirm that our planned pre-season friendly at fellow CFG club ES Troyes AC has been cancelled.



Read more ⬇️



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 21, 2021

City say there are no plans to organise a replacement fixture, with the squad set to remain in Manchester where they will continue their preparations for the new season at the City Football Academy.

A club statement read: "Manchester City are disappointed to confirm that our planned pre-season friendly at fellow CFG club ES Troyes AC has been cancelled.

"Both clubs explored all avenues to be able to play the game, but the recent UK government changes to quarantine rules for travellers returning from France, has made the required restrictions too difficult to overcome.

"Pep Guardiola's first-team squad will remain in Manchester and continue their pre-season preparations at the City Football Academy. There are no plans to replace the ESTAC friendly with another pre-season fixture."

City are set to play Championship side Preston North End in a behind-closed-doors friendly on July 27 at the Academy Stadium, before travelling to Wembley to face Leicester in the Community Shield on August 7.

The Premier League champions begin the defence of their title at Tottenham on August 15.