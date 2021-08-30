Ruben Dias: Manchester City defender signs contract extension to keep him at club until 2027

Ruben Dias has signed a new contract at Manchester City, committing him to the club until 2027.

The 24-year-old central defender moved to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica in September 2020, for an initial £62m rising to £65m with add-ons.

He impressed in his first season in English football, helping City win the Premier League title and Carabao Cup and reach the final of the Champions League.

Speaking to Manchester City's official website, Dias said: "I have enjoyed every single minute of my time at City since joining last year.

"Playing for City has surpassed all my expectations and it's an absolute pleasure to be part of such an incredible squad.

"I would also like to thank Pep and the coaching staff for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and keep pushing me to improve.

"To be part of the squad that achieved so much last season was incredible and made us all hungry to achieve even more.

"Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful this season and beyond."

Dias won the UEFA Champions League Defender of the Year award for 2020/21 and was recognised by the Football Writers' Association as its Player of the Year in his first season in English football.

He has featured in all three of City's Premier League matches this season, including Saturday's 5-0 victory over Arsenal.

Image: Dias has featured in all three of Manchester City's Premier League games this season

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Ruben's new deal is great news for our club.

"Although he only joined us less than a year ago, in that time Ruben has already proved to be such a vital part of our squad.

"And it tells you everything about his quality and importance to the club that we wanted to recognise his impact with this new contract.

"He is everything you would want in a central defender and so much more and he will be a big part of our drive to bring even more success to the club over the next few years."

