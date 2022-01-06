Pep Guardiola: Man City boss to miss FA Cup tie vs Swindon with Covid-19

Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City's FA Cup third-round tie at Swindon on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo.
Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the first-team bubble, Man City confirmed.
The club now have 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players isolating due to Covid-19.
Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Coutinho, Neves & Diaz latest
- Woodward to leave Man Utd in April; Arnold new chief executive
- Rose told he can leave Watford this month
- Cliques at Man Utd as players doubt Rangnick's suitability
- Pep tests positive for Covid-19; seven Man City players isolating
- Newcastle transfer rumours: Trippier fee agreed
- Hamilton's future in F1: Where do we stand?
- Conte: Gap between Spurs and 'top club' Chelsea
- Brown: Bucs forced me to play hurt after 'dangerous' painkiller
- Djokovic's Aussie Open debacle: What's happened?
Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19.— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 6, 2022
⬇️ DETAILS ⬇️
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19
- Man City beat 10-man Arsenal after VAR drama
- Analysing the controversy in Arsenal 1-2 Man City
- Man City fixtures | Results
As things stand, Friday's FA Cup match at the County Ground will go ahead.
Following the fixture with Swindon, City are scheduled to face Chelsea in the Premier League at the Etihad on Saturday, January 15.
Earlier on Thursday, Burnley revealed manager Sean Dyche will miss their tie at home to Huddersfield Town after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend's FA Cup third round tie at home to Huddersfield Town, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols. pic.twitter.com/FJcVcZLB1I— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 6, 2022
His assistant Ian Woan will now take charge of the side until Dyche returns from his isolation period.
Man City's next six fixtures
January 7: Swindon (A) - FA Cup
January 15: Chelsea (H) - Premier League
January 22: Southampton (A) - Premier League, Sky Sports
February 9: Brentford (H) - Premier League
February 12: Norwich (A) - Premier League, Sky Sports
February 15: Sporting Lisbon (A) - Champions League
Follow Manchester City with Sky Sports
Follow every Man City game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.
Want the Man City latest? Bookmark our Man City news page, check out Man City's fixtures and Man City's latest results, watch Man City goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man City games are coming up live on Sky Sports.
Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man City as your favourite team.
Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.