Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez after night out and jokes they will be fined for not inviting him

Pep Guardiola has played down footage showing Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez on a night out in Manchester over the weekend and joked he is only upset they didn't invite him.

The video, in which it is claimed Grealish had been refused entry to a Manchester bar for being "too drunk", went viral on social media but Guardiola insists his players' behaviour was "perfect".

Guardiola reprimanded Grealish and Phil Foden when they were pictured on a night out after a 7-0 win over Leeds in December but on this occasion he insisted his players had done nothing wrong, having been for dinner with members of his backroom staff.

"I'm so upset because they didn't invite me and I don't like it," he joked in his press conference ahead of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Brentford on Wednesday.

"Next time, hopefully, they can invite me.

"The video didn't show exactly what happened. Dinner together, sober, enjoying with their mates and some of the backroom staff.

"The players know they take risks by going out because today there is social media but all of them were perfect.

"But they will be fined because they didn't invite me."

Asked if he feels his players are unfairly treated, Guardiola added: "In this case, yes."

Guardiola not thinking long-term

Guardiola also responded to newspaper reports claiming Manchester City players are confident he will extend his contract beyond the end of next season, when it is due to expire.

The 51-year-old is in his sixth season at the Etihad Stadium and on course for a fourth Premier League title, but insists he is not thinking beyond the end of his contract in the summer of 2023.

Asked if he anticipated his stay at City would be as long and successful as it has been, he said: "It's as good as this because we won a lot and we are winning a lot.

Manchester City can go 12 points clear with a win over Brentford on Wednesday

"Otherwise, I would not be here in front of you after six seasons, that's for sure.

"I came because many people I met before convinced me to come here and after, whether you stay for one, two, three or five years depends on the results.

"The results are good, the club and myself are comfortable, and that's why we continue."

He added: "I still have one year and a half on my contract. It's a lot of time in the world of football.

"We have seen how many managers were sacked this season, not just here in England but everywhere, so that's why I'm just thinking in the next game and the next period."

Eriksen's return is 'great news'

Looking ahead to the visit of Brentford, Guardiola expressed his delight at Christian Eriksen's return to football having suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Eriksen signed for Brentford until the end of the season on Deadline Day and while the former Tottenham midfielder is not expected to feature against City on Wednesday, Guardiola is pleased to see him back in the game.

"It's great news," he said. "He comes back to do what he loves and what he does exceptionally well.

"I'm pretty sure the doctors have taken all the measures to ensure he doesn't suffer another situation like that.

"Fortunately, he can come back. It's good news for him, his family, for Brentford. It will be nice to see him tomorrow."