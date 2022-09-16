Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland will get even better and prolific Man City striker is perfect to manage

Pep Guardiola is expecting plenty more from the prolific Erling Haaland.

Haaland has made a stunning start to his Manchester City career, scoring 13 goals in his first nine appearances for the Premier League champions.

The Norwegian's brilliant late winner against Borussia Dortmund in midweek led to Guardiola comparing him with Johan Cryuff and the City manager believes his quality will only improve.

Guardiola said: "He's an exceptional striker, I've said it many times. But at the age he is, and I think he has ambition, he wants to be better, and I think he will be better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola compares Erling Haaland to Johan Cruyff following his stunning goal against Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and has continued at City where he left off in Germany.

Guardiola said: "He's a perfect person to manage. He's a nice guy and this is the most important thing.

"The quality he has he had before he came here, he has continued to do what he has done. We didn't add many things."

Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month for August

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Erling Haaland's first 10 Premier League goals for Manchester City, as he becomes the first player to hit this landmark within his first six appearances. The Norwegian has also been named August's Premier League player of the month.

Manchester City forward Haaland has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for August after scoring nine goals in five games in a brilliant start to his career in England.

The 22-year-old bagged a double on his league debut against West Ham and scored once at Newcastle United before hitting consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest as City won four of their opening five games.

The Norwegian beat competition from Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard as well as Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic among others to win the award.

According to Opta, only former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has scored more goals in a single month in the Premier League, with 10 goals in December 2013.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

"I am delighted to win this award for the first time," Haaland said. "It was an incredible start of the season for the team and I am grateful to everyone who voted.

"We all wanted to hit the ground running this season, so winning four games out of five was a great start for us in what is the most challenging competition in the world.

"I am happy to have played my part by scoring goals. Hopefully, I can continue to support the team... and carry on our strong start to the season."

Erling Haaland would finish the season on 102 goals in all club competitions if he sustains his strike-rate, game time and reaches all finals - but how is the Norwegian achieving his record-breaking returns?

Could Haaland smash the all-time Premier League Golden Boot goal record of 32 goals in a 38-game season set by Mohamed Salah in 2018? How does Haaland score his goals and has he netted more than expected? Have City adapted their style to suit Haaland?

Can Wolves stop Haaland?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City’s win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Haaland has made fools of anyone who dared question whether he would need time to settle into the Premier League, with a stunning start to the season.

The Norway striker has bagged 10 goals in his six games and will be looking to add to that tally against Wolves on Saturday. Only Bournemouth have failed to stop Haaland scoring in the league this season, so Wolves will have their work cut out.

Although Bruno Lage's men have conceded fewer goals than any other side in the league so far - four - their mettle will be severely tested by this City side, who have already bagged 20.