Pep Guardiola apologises to Liverpool after Man City chants but adamant rivalry has not grown toxic

Pep Guardiola has apologised after chants from Manchester City's fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies marred last week's defeat at Liverpool.

Liverpool expressed their disappointment over the conduct of City fans after the fiery Premier League clash at Anfield last Sunday.

As well as the chants, similarly-themed graffiti was also daubed in a number of places on the concourse of the Anfield Road end stand.

With no official response from City in the days following the game, Guardiola became the first person from the club to speak publicly on the matter as he held a regular press conference on Friday.

He said: "I didn't hear the chant. If it happened, I'm so sorry. It doesn't represent what we are as a team and a club - if this happened. But don't worry, we can behave perfectly [after] our mistakes, without a problem."

The chanting and vandalism was not the only unsavoury issue surrounding the game.

Merseyside Police are investigating allegations coins were thrown at Guardiola and missiles struck the Manchester City team bus as it departed Anfield.

City were also understood to believe some comments by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the game referencing the Manchester club's wealth had needlessly inflamed tensions.

Asked if he felt the rivalry between the two clubs had become toxic, Guardiola said: "I don't think so. From our side, I'm pretty sure of that."

Manchester City look to bounce back from that first defeat of the season at Anfield when Brighton travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The champions were the only Premier League team to have no midweek game and Guardiola believes the rare pause in City's hectic schedule could count in their favour.

"This is not different; we are used to playing in the latter stages of all competitions," the City boss added. "In the last six years, all the teams that don't play in Europe always have an advantage.

"If you take this point we could not win games because they were better, they were rested. This is not important, it's important to be ready mentally, rest a lot to prepare for the game.

"Normally we play games where the other team have more time to rest. Do we complain? Never."