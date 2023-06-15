Man City: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Man City will kick off their Premier League title defence against Vincent Kompany's Burnley on Friday August 11, live on Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola's treble winners will travel to the newly-promoted Clarets - managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany - at 8pm on Friday Night Football, with matches against Newcastle and Sheffield United to follow in August.

It will be a tricky October for Man City as they face a trip to Arsenal on October 7, followed by the visit of Brighton and then the first Manchester derby of the season on October 28. The return fixture against Manchester United will be at the Etihad on March 2.

Man City face Liverpool on November 25 at home, before travelling to Anfield on March 9.

It could come in a defining March for Man City - they face both Man Utd and Liverpool in successive weekends, followed by Premier League matches with Brighton and Arsenal, with possible Champions League knockout fixtures in between.

Guardiola's side will finish the 2023/24 campaign at home to West Ham on May 19.

All fixtures subject to change

August

11: Burnley (a) - kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

19: Newcastle (h)

26: Sheffield United (a)

September

2: Fulham (h)

16: West Ham (a)

23: Nottingham Forest (h)

30: Wolves (a)

October

7: Arsenal (a)

21: Brighton (h)

28: Man United (a)

November

4: Bournemouth (h)

11: Chelsea (a)

25: Liverpool (h)

December

2: Tottenham (h)

5: Aston Villa (a)

9: Luton (a)

16: Crystal Palace (h)

23: Brentford (h)

26: Everton (a)

30: Sheffield United (h)

January

13: Newcastle (a)

31: Burnley (h)

February

3: Brentford (a)

10: Everton (h)

17: Chelsea (h)

24: Bournemouth (a)

March

2: Man Utd (h)

9: Liverpool (a)

16: Brighton (a)

30: Arsenal (h)

April

3: Aston Villa (h)

6: Crystal Palace (a)

13: Luton (h)

20: Tottenham (a)

27: Nottingham Forest (a)

May

4: Wolves (h)

11: Fulham (a)

19: West Ham (h)

Matchday 1: September 19/20

Matchday 2: October 3/4

Matchday 3: October 24/25

Matchday 4: November 7/8

Matchday 5: November 28/29

Matchday 6: December 12/13

Round of 16: 5/6/12/13 March 5/6/12/13, 2024

Quarter-finals: April 9/10 and16/17, 2024

Semi-finals: April 30/May 1 and May 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.