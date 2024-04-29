Roy Keane: Manchester City on course for Premier League title after Nottingham Forest win

Roy Keane believes the Premier League title is Manchester City's after overcoming a difficult hurdle against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

Manchester City moved back to within a point of leaders Arsenal at the Premier League summit as Erling Haaland got back on the scoresheet during a routine 2-0 victory at Forest.

Haaland was a second-half substitute and his introduction helped Pep Guardiola's side motor to victory as he latched onto Kevin De Bruyne's pass to thunder home his 21st league goal of the season after Josko Gvardiol had already headed City in front from a De Bruyne corner (32).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City

When asked if defeating Nottingham Forest was Man City's biggest hurdle left, Keane said: "I think so.

"On the back of the Brighton game on Thursday and Arsenal winning before them, it was a pressure game and Nottingham Forest are obviously fighting hard against relegation.

"With that result at the City Ground, I think the title is Manchester City's now."

Man City made sure they got the job done. It was about moments. There are going to be times when you're going for the Premier League when you're not at your best, but it's about getting over the line at pivotal moments, and that is exactly what City have done.

Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday 4th May 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

He added: "It's all about getting results at this stage of the season. Pep, given the standards he sets, will certainly be concerned with the chances they gave up in the first half, but they had a lot more control in the second half.

"It's the same old story with City, even when they are not at their best. They know how to win football matches, they have good options off the bench, and they have got into a really good habit of winning matches in recent years.

"I was worried at the start of the game, I wondered if they could slip up, but I think City will win all the rest of their matches now."

'Spurs game key for Man City' Sky Sports' Micah Richards:



"Tottenham away is the game. If they can win that game, I think City win the league. Spurs could trouble Man City with the way they play and how aggressive they are on the press. The transition is also good, and they have pace on the wings and in behind with Heung-min Son. That is the game I’m looking at as Man City. It was a north London derby so anything can happen, but Spurs were good in second half, albeit Arsenal gifted them two goals. On their day, Man City can cause Spurs problems."

'Arsenal up against one of the greatest teams we've seen'

Image: Josko Gvardiol is congratulated after giving Manchester City the lead against Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile, Arsenal survived a second-half response from Tottenham earlier on Super Sunday to complete a north London derby victory and ensure they would remain top of the Premier League table until at least next Saturday.

However, Keane believes the Gunners will ultimately fall short in their bid to win a first title in 20 years because of the brilliance of Pep Guardiola's side, who the former Man Utd midfielder describes as one of the "greatest teams ever seen".

"The downside for Arsenal is they are against one of the greatest teams we've ever seen," Keane said.

"They have obviously improved again and if they can win their last three games, they will obviously be better again from last year in terms of their points won.

Four titles in a row Pep's greatest achievement? Sky Sports' Roy Keane:



"For Pep, I think this will be the best title win yet. Off the back of last season, it was an amazing season winning the treble, but they can still win the double, and with four in a row and the injuries they’ve had, particularly at the start of the season, plus the very good challenge from Arsenal, I think this would be up there with one of his best achievements if they can get over the line."

'Arsenal need to make City win their remaining games'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour and Declan Olley dissect a chaotic north London Derby

"Man City are the problem," he added.

"It's been the same for Liverpool over the last few years. City are one of the greatest teams we've ever seen and that's the challenge for teams like Arsenal or anyone wanting to challenge.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It's not over yet but Arsenal have to make City win their remaining games. That's all they can do. They can't let the season finish like last year where they just faded away.

"I think this Arsenal team can do that. They will make City have to win all their remaining games."

Will Man City lose their hunger? Sky Sports' Roy Keane:



"The big question around Man City over the last few seasons in will they lose that hunger. Maybe it is human nature to do that but I just don’t see it with Pep.



"As long as City remain at this level and keep that hunger, with their recruitment, the young players they have coming through and player like Erling Haaland, they will be so difficult to stop."

'Gunners have made progress'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal

Despite another strong season from Arsenal, it could ultimately end in disappointment with no silverware, but Keane believes Mikel Arteta's side can take plenty of positives from the campaign.

"100 per cent [Arsenal have made progress]. With the recruitment and the experience from last year they have improved.

"They might look back on that Aston Villa games as the one that cost them, but there's doubt they've made progress.

"Then it is about what happens again in the summer and they need to continue to improve and get better to compete with this amazing Man City team."

Watch the Premier League title race unfold on Sky Sports! Watch Man City vs Wolves on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.