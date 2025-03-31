Erling Haaland: Man City striker to seek specialist consultation after injury to left ankle in FA Cup quarter-final

Erling Haaland will need to see a specialist after the Man City striker suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's FA Cup win over Bournemouth.

City anticipate Haaland to return before the end of the season - including for this summer's Club World Cup tournament in the United States - but the Norwegian striker joins Rodri, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Manuel Akanji on the treatment table.

Pep Guardiola will lose another important player as he aims to get City in the Champions League next season.

City boss Guardiola will give more information on Haaland's injury on Tuesday at his 12.30pm news conference, which will be live on Sky Sports News, looking ahead to City's Premier League game against Leicester.

The forward was forced off in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Bournemouth, having earlier scored City's equalising goal in the comeback triumph.

Shortly after the Norwegian striker put City on level terms, Haaland's left foot was caught under a challenge from Cherries midfielder Lewis Cook.

He initially carried on but was eventually replaced by Omar Marmoush, who went on to score City's winner.

A City statement read: "Manchester City FC can confirm that Erling Haaland has suffered an injury to his left ankle.

"Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

"Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

"Everyone at the club wishes Erling a speedy recovery."

April 2: Leicester (h)

Leicester (h) April 6: Man Utd (a) - live on Sky Sports

Man Utd (a) - live on Sky Sports April 12: Crystal Palace (h)

Crystal Palace (h) April 19: Everton (a)

Everton (a) April 26: Nottm Forest (n) - FA Cup semi-final

Nottm Forest (n) - FA Cup semi-final May 2: Wolves (h) - live on Sky Sports

Analysis: Man City are unrecognisable from last season

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Pep Guardiola will be ruing this Manchester City season with a vengeful fist. Could this season have gone any worse for the serial winner?

City already had to settle for being 22 points off the top of the Premier League. Now their best player will miss the final matches of a Champions League qualification race they are not in charge of.

Haaland was just getting back into form. His mid-season blip was behind him - with 14 goals in his last 17 games for club and country.

City will now have to navigate the waters ahead without him. They are boosted by the fact that fifth place will all but surely secure Champions League qualification - but they are not even assured of that, with sixth-placed Newcastle one point behind them with a game in hand.

City do have a suitable replacement in Omar Marmoush - who justified his City striker credentials by scoring immediately after replacing the stricken Haaland.

But with Rodri sidelined, the defence of Stones, Akanji and Ake injured, Kyle Walker loaned to Italy and the trio of Ederson, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne struggling for form, fitness and confidence - City are absolutely unrecognisable from last season.

Image: Teams must field their strongest teams in the Club World Cup

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup takes place in 2025, with Manchester City and Chelsea - plus Lionel Messi's Inter Miami - involved.

The new-look Club World Cup will feature 32 teams and will be played every four years from the summer of 2025. It is an expansion of the previous version of the tournament, which took place every year and involved just seven teams from around the world.

The next Club World Cup will take place over 29 days in the summer of 2025.

The tournament starts on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13.

The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.

Prize money of £774m ($1bn) is to be shared between the 32 clubs - with a £406m ($525m) participation fee shared based on sporting and commercial criteria, and £368m ($475m) shared based on sporting performance.

FIFA are not keeping any revenue and it expects to share another £200m ($250m) with clubs across the world as solidarity payments.

