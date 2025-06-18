Man City: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Manchester City will start their Premier League season away to Wolves, live on Sky Sports on Saturday August 16.

Their opening home game of the campaign will be against Thomas Frank's Tottenham Hotspur on August 23, with Manchester United the next team to visit the Etihad Stadium on September 13.

A tricky start also pits them against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on August 30 and last season's runners-up Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on September 20 within their first five games.

Their first meeting with champions Liverpool is at the Etihad Stadium on November 8 and the second Manchester derby of the season takes place at Old Trafford on January 17.

Pep Guardiola's side will round off the campaign at home to Unai Emery's Aston Villa on May 24. They will learn their Champions League opponents when the draw is made on August 28.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

All fixtures subject to change.

August

Also See: Find out more about Sky Sports

16: Wolves (a) - 5.30pm, Live on Sky Sports

23: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

30: Brighton (a) - 3pm

September

13: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

20: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

27: Burnley (h) - 2pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Erling Haaland's 22 Premier League goals from 2024/25!

October

4: Brentford (a) - 3pm

18: Everton (h) - 3pm

25: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

November

1: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

8: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

22: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

29: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

December

3: Fulham (a) - 8pm

6: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

13: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

20: West Ham United (h) - 3pm

27: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

30: Sunderland (a) - 8pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Omar Marmoush's remarkable strike against Bournemouth was announced as the Premier League goal of the season last term

January

3: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

7: Brighton (h) - 8pm

17: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

24: Wolves (h) - 3pm

31: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

February

7: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

11: Fulham (h) - 8pm

21: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

28: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

March

4: Nottingham Forest (h) - 8pm

14: West Ham United (a) - 3pm

21: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

April

11: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

18: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

25: Burnley (a) - 3pm

May

2: Everton (a) - 3pm

9: Brentford (h) - 3pm

17: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

24: Aston Villa (h) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.