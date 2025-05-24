Claudio Echeverri: Man City's FA Cup final debutant hoping to follow in Julian Alvarez's footsteps from River Plate

Claudio Echeverri had to be patient for his chance at Manchester City, but it ended up coming on the biggest stage. When Pep Guardiola was chasing a goal against Crystal Palace at Wembley in the FA Cup final, he turned to the 19-year-old for inspiration.

Echeverri was thrust into the action having never featured in a matchday squad. Phil Foden, last season's player of the year in the Premier League, was introduced at the same time, although it was the Argentine teenager's influence most keenly felt.

Minutes into his City debut Echeverri was handed a golden chance. The teenager, whose last senior minutes came for River Plate in December 2024, was unable to beat Dean Henderson as Palace held on to win, but his cameo provided promise.

"Look at Claudio Echeverri," said Guardiola before City's win over Bournemouth. "He played good [in the FA Cup final]. He had three or four chances. Every time he ran at the box it was a dangerous situation."

Image: Echeverri made a positive impact off the bench for City at Wembley

Echeverri is the latest City recruit from River Plate. His signing in January 2024 - before being loaned back for a year - followed on from the success of Julian Alvarez, who was sold to Atletico Madrid last summer for £82m after winning seven trophies in two years.

Alvarez is a striker that tends to drop in while Echeverri is an attacking midfielder, but the similarities are clear. It is no surprise Guardiola was happy to sign off on Echeverri's signing after Alvarez's impact.

"Their style fits in remarkably well," River's general secretary Stefano Di Carlo tells Sky Sports. "They combine a natural ability on the ball with exceptional vision and awareness. Even before receiving the ball, they already know where they're going to play it."

Image: Echeverri is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Julian Alvarez, who also graduated from River's academy

River Plate have a track record of developing stars that make the grade at the top level. The Argentine club have been the top non-European exporters of players to the big five leagues over the last 20 years - with 51 players transferred.

Echeverri came through at River's academy, La Escuelita - provider of six of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad at Qatar 2022, including Alvarez and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez - benefiting from the club's holistic approach to player development.

Youth players at River have access to nutritionists, psychologists and neuroscience experts to aid their footballing development, while their education is taken care of in-house. Life skills like financial management and English also supplement their formal schooling.

This grounding has helped Alvarez make the transition and it paints a positive picture for Echeverri's chances.

Image: Echeverri in his academy days at River's La Esceulita

"They benefit from a well-rounded development - both as athletes and as individuals - allowing them to adapt wherever they go," says Di Carlo.

"We take a comprehensive approach to their growth, aiming to develop not only exceptional footballers but also well-rounded individuals who will proudly represent River Plate around the world."

More patience may be required for Echeverri at City, although with change afoot at the Etihad this summer, it presents an opportunity for the teenager who will likely benefit from Kevin De Bruyne's departure.

Echeverri plays in a similar role, but is not quite ready to step into De Bruyne's shoes right away. That is why City are looking at the likes of Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White this summer. But could he one day?

Image: Echeverri could not convert when Kevin De Bruyne played him in against Palace in the FA Cup final

"Claudio has tremendous potential and outstanding qualities," says Di Carlo. "He is skilful and elusive, capable of evading markers with remarkable ease. He has all the attributes to adapt to any tactical demands and to succeed at Manchester City."

Echeverri may well get his chance at this summer's expanded Club World Cup. Physically, it will be an easier platform than English football for the teenager to ease himself in and may be his chance to show Guardiola he should be playing more regularly next season.

A potential reunion with River Plate is on the cards in the USA, too, if both clubs progress from the group stage as expected.

We saw a glimpse of Echeverri's potential in the FA Cup final. More will be required to convince Guardiola. But if the teenager can build on his debut, then he will certainly have a chance.

