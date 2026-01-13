Pep Guardiola vents his VAR grievances amid Man City Carabao Cup controversy over Antoine Semenyo disallowed goal

Pep Guardiola unleashed an extraordinary rant at previous VAR calls that have gone against Manchester City following Antoine Semenyo's controversial disallowed goal in their first-leg win at Newcastle.

Semenyo scored again for City as his new club took control of their Carabao Cup semi-final against holders Newcastle - but was controversially denied another goal by VAR.

Semenyo's opener, teed up by expertly by Bernardo Silva, was swiftly followed by a clever finish from a corner, only for referee Chris Kavanagh to be sent to the pitchside monitor to review a "subjective offside" call concerning Erling Haaland.

There was no doubt the City striker was marginally ahead of the last defender, but as well as the offside, the dispute was over his interference with play as he grappled with Malick Thiaw close to the line. VAR deemed Haaland to be impeding, and eventually Kavanagh agreed.

"Four officials and VAR were not able to take the decision, they had to go to the referee," said Guardiola, who decided to bring up some previous VAR calls that went against his team last year.

"I don't understand why in the Premier League game with Schar on Phil [Foden] why VAR didn't say anything. Then the penalty with Doku and Thiaw.

"Today, the line was perfect. Millimetres. I don't understand but I'm pretty sure the official will call me tomorrow to explain why VAR didn't intervene at 0-0 here [St James' Park] in the Premier League.

"Look back at my press conference. I didn't say anything after that game.

"But here, VAR intervenes but not for two unbelievable penalties.

"We know how it works and that will make us stronger. I've said it many times to the team, it is always about that. It's in that situation how we react and how we compete.

"In the league game here, 60 minutes and 20 minutes, take a look.

"I said it today because we won. Tell me if I said anything after the game we lost.

"In 10 years here, I know what happens. The line was perfect today.

When asked to clarify what he thinks is going on, he said: "Ask them. Who is the boss of the referees? Ask him [Howard Webb]. It's the semi-finals. We play for a lot to reach the finals. It will make us stronger."

"Did you review the FA Cup final last season? When [Dean] Henderson touched the ball outside the box. Did I say anything?"

"The big clubs overcome these situations.

"It's part of the game, we have to do it better.

"We know it is going to happen so we have to do it better."

When asked if it could still have an impact, he added: "That's not the point.

"Newcastle could score goals too.

"It's about VAR taking nine minutes to disallow a goal and why they didn't even say anything about the two insane penalties at 0-0 in Newcastle."

What past incidents is Pep highlighting?

Incident 1: In the first half of Newcastle's win over Man City in November, City's players were furious with referee Sam Barrott for not awarding a penalty after Fabian Schar caught Phil Foden after he had a shot at goal. VAR said it was a consequence of momentum, not reckless.

Incident 2: Pep also referenced a potential penalty for a handball by Malick Thiaw in that fixture that wasn't given as a penalty when Jeremy Doku strike was blocked away.

Incident 3: Dean Henderson starred for Crystal Palace in their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City - but should the goalkeeper have been sent off? On 24 minutes, Henderson handled the ball outside his box, palming it away from Erling Haaland as the Man City forward tried to race onto a pass.

Referee Stuart Attwell and his assistant referees appeared to think the incident occurred inside the penalty area as they allowed play to continue. VAR Jarred Gillett believed Henderson had committed a handball offence. However, Gillett apparently judged that, as the ball was going away from goal, Haaland did not have a clear goalscoring chance.

Richards on Pep's VAR rant: I liked it

Sky Sports' Micah Richards' offers his thoughts on Guardiola's VAR comments:

"He was revved up. I like seeing him like that.

"He's got a point. I don't think there's an agenda against Man City but I like the fact that he has called out VAR.

"If it's offside, that's fine, but why is it taking five and a half minutes? It puts doubt in your mind and then you are taking away goals for that. I understand why he is frustrated.

"I love he's come out fighting."

'It's the world vs Pep and Man City'

Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp said:

"Pep is trying to create that 'us against the world' mentality.

"He's enjoying the battle right now and the players are coming back to fitness.

"The next time there's a big VAR decision involving Man City, Pep's creating doubt.

"He's just trying to make people think that City will get the next decision."

Silva: It should have been 3-0

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva to ITV on the disallowed goal:

"Happy but it is just one leg, we have the second at home. A very good result.

"It should have been 3-0 but we are quite used to this at the moment."

"I don't know what to say. I don't want to say too much because we know how these things work. I saw it, it looked really close to me but it is what it is. It is so frustrating because the last time we came here we also had a lot of decisions go against us.

"Even though we won it was just frustrating to be honest."