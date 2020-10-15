Yannick Bolasie: Middlesbrough in talks to sign winger on loan from Everton

Middlesbrough are attempting to complete a deal to sign Yannick Bolasie on loan from Everton.

The 31-year-old winger almost joined Boro two years ago but decided to move to then-Championship rivals Aston Villa instead.

Talks have already taken place and it is understood Bolasie is keen on a move to the Riverside.

Bolasie worked under current Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock during their spell together at Crystal Palace in 2014.

A deal will need to be completed before Friday's 5pm deadline.

The DR Congo international joined Everton from Palace for £25m in August 2016, but suffered a serious knee injury less than four months later.

He has featured just 32 times for Everton in four years, with his last appearance for the club coming back in May 2018.

Bolasie has spent the past two seasons out on loan, having spells with Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon.

He has less than a year remaining on his contract at Everton.