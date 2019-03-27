Denis Odoi says Scott Parker has Fulham players' full backing

1:07 Fulham defender Denis Odoi would like Scott Parker to be manager next season Fulham defender Denis Odoi would like Scott Parker to be manager next season

Fulham defender Denis Odoi says the players are all behind Scott Parker and hope he becomes manager on a permanent basis.

Parker was appointed on a caretaker basis until the end of the season after Claudio Ranieri was sacked in February.

The Cottagers have lost all three games since the former Fulham midfielder took over the reins, and remain second from bottom of the Premier League, 13 points from safety.

But speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of the game against Manchester City on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, Odoi said Parker has the full support of the squad.

"The team likes the way that he wants to play," he said. "Some of us have played with Scott, we understand the way he approaches football and we respect that.

Odoi has made 28 Premier League appearances for Fulham so far this season

"The group is behind him and want to do a good job, not just for ourselves but also for Scott as a coach.

"It's not like with the other two coaches [Ranieri and Slavisa Jokanovic] that we didn't want to win games, or give it our all.

"We haven't had a win under Scott but we've had some good performances, against Chelsea and a good second half against Liverpool, so I think we are all behind Scott and we want to do as well as possible."

Odoi was asked if Parker was the players' choice to be in charge next season.

"I hope so, for him," Odoi added. "That's why I am saying we want to do as well as possible to give him a chance to progress his career as a manager.

"We're all behind him. It's not only for ourselves, or for the fans, it's also for him."