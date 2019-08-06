Harry Arter joins Fulham on season-long loan

Harry Arter won two promotions with Bournemouth

Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Fulham for the loan transfer of Harry Arter.

The agreement with the Championship side includes an obligation to buy the midfielder.

Arter signed for Bournemouth in 2010 from non-league side Woking and has played in more than 250 matches for the club, as well as winning two promotions.

"I'm delighted to be here," Arter said.

"Fulham is a fantastic club with a lot of ambition who want to get back to the Premier League, and I hope I can help them achieve that this season."

Arter will link up with manager Scott Parker, who is also his brother-in-law

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan added: "Harry Arter's arrival will strengthen our midfield and gives us another experienced and proven player who's contributed to his former club's promotion from the Championship.

"Harry's a great fit for our squad, and we believe he'll help us achieve our main objective, a return to the Premier League. Come on Fulham!"

Arter will wear the number 18 shirt and joins his brother-in-law Scott Parker in west London.

